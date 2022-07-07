50/50 Thursdays
Shooter convicted of killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says

By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man convicted of shooting and killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims in 2018 has been formally sentenced to life in prison, according to a report published in The Advocate.

The sentencing hearing for Dyteon Simpson happened early Thursday, July 7, just months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. In Louisiana, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Video captured at the scene of the shooting shows a brawl involving several people. Simpson appears on camera armed with gun, which he is observed firing toward Sims.

Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

Sims later died from the gunshot wound.

Simpson’s attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, said an appeal is being filed per standard procedure.

