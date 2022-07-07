School board discussing the possibility to lease old Jennings Elementary school

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is discussing possibly leasing a now empty school building. It was originally built as the Jennings High School in the 50′s but it was most recently known as the Jennings Elementary School.

Back in 2019. Jennings residents voted to build a new elementary school.

“Our new school is in the process of being finished. We’re going to move into the new school at the start of the new year,” school board president Jimmy Segura said.

Moving into the new school means leaving the old Jennings Elementary empty. Segura said the plans have always been to tear the building down and that’s still the case. However, it may not be for another year or so.

“We’re doing some abatement studies right now,” Segura said. “We’re at least a year away from starting the process of tearing the school down. In the mean time, we’ve been approached by Christ Bridge Academy.”

The school board is now considering a proposal from Christ Bridge Academy, a private Christian school, to lease the old Jennings Elementary School building.

“They were in SOWELA, the old SOWELA, but they can’t use it anymore so they need a place. So, they approached us seeing if they could use this school,” Segura said.

He said now the school board members will have to weigh the advantages of leasing and having the building occupied.

“An empty building invites vandalism. We would also have some more money in our pocket if they pay us the lease. We’re not going to fix what breaks, we’re finished with this school. And ultimately it’s going to be empty,” Segura said.

He adds board members will be soon voting on the proposal to lease the building and adds whatever decision is made will be in the best interest of the community and the school board.

The school board’s next meeting concerning the building will be on July 19.

