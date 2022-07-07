Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Lots is coming back to Lake Charles! You might have noticed lots of construction taking place at Oak Park Square on Highway 14.

“Today, we are absolutely thrilled to make some announcements about the future of Oak Park Square,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

It’s another sign of rebuilding after the 2020 storms in Lake Charles. The city has been working with Jarreau development to rebuild Oak Park Square shopping center located on Gerstner Memorial Dr.

“We did not want to see this site remain stagnant or remain blight on the community,” Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update on the status of the property.

It’s a 10 million dollar project that will repair 100,000 feet of the 185,000 square foot property.

“Today’s announcement means over 100 quality jobs coming back online into this neighborhood,” Hunter said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in the next 60 days, welcoming back City Gear, H and R Block, Cricket, and Boost Mobile. New and former businesses will return in the third quarter.

“Big Lots is scheduled to open third quarter and so is Affordable Furnishings,” Donnie Jarreau said. “In the middle section, we will have DD’s. DD’s is a dress shop owned by Ross.”

Jarreau said they are considering grocery stores to replace the former hobby lobby location.

