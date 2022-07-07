50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Lots is coming back to Lake Charles! You might have noticed lots of construction taking place at Oak Park Square on Highway 14.

“Today, we are absolutely thrilled to make some announcements about the future of Oak Park Square,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

It’s another sign of rebuilding after the 2020 storms in Lake Charles. The city has been working with Jarreau development to rebuild Oak Park Square shopping center located on Gerstner Memorial Dr.

“We did not want to see this site remain stagnant or remain blight on the community,” Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update on the status of the property.

It’s a 10 million dollar project that will repair 100,000 feet of the 185,000 square foot property.

“Today’s announcement means over 100 quality jobs coming back online into this neighborhood,” Hunter said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in the next 60 days, welcoming back City Gear, H and R Block, Cricket, and Boost Mobile. New and former businesses will return in the third quarter.

“Big Lots is scheduled to open third quarter and so is Affordable Furnishings,” Donnie Jarreau said. “In the middle section, we will have DD’s. DD’s is a dress shop owned by Ross.”

Jarreau said they are considering grocery stores to replace the former hobby lobby location.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update...
Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return
Homegoing service for Cary Chavis to be held Saturday
A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after wrecking her vehicle in a suspected reckless driving...
Lake Arthur woman accused of DUI hit and run
The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to...
Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles