Police: April homicide on W. LaGrange Street was conflict over drugs between Houston acquaintances

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men traveled to Lake Charles in April to kill two other Houston men over drugs, authorities say.

The three suspects in the April double homicide at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street were arrested Wednesday.

Detectives, SWAT team members and evidence officers with the Lake Charles Police Department traveled to Houston to make the arrests with the help of Houston police, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals and ICE.

Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at a job site in League City, Texas, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. at a residence in Houston, and Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, was arrested at a sports bar in Houston, Fondel said.

The three are accused in the killing of Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36. All three were transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center and will be extradited back to Lake Charles.

Cervantes and Valdez each face one count of first-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazio set bond at $1.4 million apiece. Flores faces one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Fazio set his bond at $1.2 million.

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Hope Sanders or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot at 337-491-1311.

Fondel said detectives learned that all the men knew other in Houston before Garcia and Rangel temporarily moved to Houston about six months prior to the shooting.

Detectives believe Valdez, Flores and Cervantes traveled to Lake Charles in a gray Nissan Altima in the hours leading up to the shooting, with the intent of killing Garcia and Rangel over drugs, then immediately returned to Houston after the shooting, Fondel said.

“Through the viewing of hours of video surveillance, statements obtained and use of other investigative tools, Detectives were able to establish a timeline and begin the process of identifying suspects,” Fondel said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 29.

Arriving officers found Garcia and Rangel deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds, inside an apartment.

