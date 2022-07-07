Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WINK) – A naked man in a Florida neighborhood has been attracting the attention and concern of his neighbors.

Neighbors say the man’s home is an eyesore, with old clothes left hanging on the clothesline and damaged windows on the garage. They say the owner, identified by police as John Hennesseey, also comes out of the house without clothes on.

Brittney Coffin said her neighbor has come outside in the nude at least three times.

“I laughed, of course, because it wasn’t super crazy the first time, I just thought the guy was drunk or something and maybe forgot to put clothes on,” she said.

Coffin also said the man likes to light bonfires.

“It’s big,” she said. “He’s throwing, like, trees and all kinds of stuff in there.”

Cape Coral police know the house and the man in question well and had visited him a few weeks before. Responding officers said they told the man to clean up his yard.

The most notable visit by police was in June 2018, when officers took Hennesseey into custody for being nude with a knife in hand and dancing and chanting around a fire, according to a police report.

He spent three years in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, according to police.

Robert Davila said he had been trying to help Hennesseey.

“He’s been going through some challenges,” Davila said. “He doesn’t have a mother, and since I’m assuming he has some mental issues, it’s quite difficult to deal with society.”

In the 2018 arrest, police said Hennesseey likely consumed psychedelic mushrooms.

He was released from jail in May, and has since been spotted at his home.

Police say that they have not seen him break any laws since his return.

Copyright 2022 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.