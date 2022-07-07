50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses at close range at Red Rock Canyon. (Source: LVMPD)
By Alexis Fernandez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses on the same property in four separate shootings.

The shootings happened at the Cowboy Trail Rides stables inside the Red Rock Conservation area – about 25 miles west of the Las Vegas strip – in January, March, June and July of this year.

The most recent shooting was in the early morning hours of July 4.

Lt. David Valenta with the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit described the shootings as “intentional” and said the suspect is actively concealing his identity with a ski mask, gloves and earmuffs.

Valenta said in each case, the suspect is believed to park, walk to the horse stables, shoot a horse, then leave.

Valenta said the four horses were all shot and killed at close range during the overnight hours.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide
LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Water Outage
Temporary water disruption planned for E. McNeese St.
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say