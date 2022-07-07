Lake Arthur woman accused of DUI hit and run

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after wrecking her vehicle in a suspected reckless driving incident on July 4, according to the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Ashley Serigny was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of driving a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless operation of a vehicle, authorities said. She was also charged with two counts of hit and run driving and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.

She was booked and transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.