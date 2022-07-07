50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Homegoing service for Cary Chavis to be held Saturday

Cary Chavis (1985-2022)
(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A celebration of life service will be held for Lake Charles community leader Cary Chavis on Saturday, July 9.

Services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Viewing starts at 9 a.m., and the homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m.

Chavis’ family asks that guests wear masks, and not wear t-shirts.

Flowers can be sent to James Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update...
Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return
Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update...
Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return
A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after wrecking her vehicle in a suspected reckless driving...
Lake Arthur woman accused of DUI hit and run
The general manager of the gas station, Kevin Pellerin, said he is in the process of trying to...
Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles