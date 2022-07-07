Homegoing service for Cary Chavis to be held Saturday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A celebration of life service will be held for Lake Charles community leader Cary Chavis on Saturday, July 9.

Services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Viewing starts at 9 a.m., and the homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m.

Chavis’ family asks that guests wear masks, and not wear t-shirts.

Flowers can be sent to James Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

