Friends, family remember Joseph Tezeno, raise money for funeral expenses

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family and friends are grieving the loss of 21 year old Joseph Tezeno who was shot and killed after a homeowner believed Tezeno was an intruder.

An outpouring of love from those who knew Tezeno have taken to social media. Many sharing how the young man made an impact on their life.

Joseph Tezeno was a big brother, a son, a teammate, a student and a friend. Tezeno was attending McNeese State University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated from Lake Arthur High School in 2018.

Now, his old classmates and friends are trying to raise money for funeral expenses. They set up a Venmo fund, @tezeno through an account with JD Bank.

