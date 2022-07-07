50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat and humidity intensify

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Less rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as the heat and humidity intensify. Temperatures top out in the middle 90s with heat index values in the 105 to 108 range by afternoon.

By the end of the weekend, a better chance of rain and storms returns to the forecast and we’ll continue to see higher rain chances each day next week.

The tropics stay quiet over the next 5 days, but a surge of deeper tropical moisture will arrive by late next week, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

