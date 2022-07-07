FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances today, heat continues to build into weekend

We'll see rain chances lowering, but temperatures heating up (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many areas especially along and south of I-10 received some beneficial rainfall on Wednesday and that really helped to keep temperatures in check for the afternoon. Others to the north weren’t as fortunate as the rain dissipated as it lifted north, but a few isolated storms are back into the forecast this afternoon so those areas will have another chance. Rain chances will be diminishing over the next few days though as a ridge builds overhead and that will mean temperatures climb back into the middle 90′s as well.

Temperatures will be climbing back into the lower and middle 90's (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning the one good thing is that it’s slightly cooler than yesterday at this time as temperatures have fallen into the middle 70′s thanks to some of the rain cooled air from yesterday. Rain chances look to remain low this morning other than a passing shower along the immediate coastline, but expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy start for the morning. Sunshine early on will help to warm us quickly though as we move into the afternoon with temperatures already in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. A few showers and storms will begin to form as we head closer to lunch and then expand for the early afternoon as we add more daytime heating with high temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 90′s today. Factor in the humidity and it will feel even warmer at times with heat index values into the triple digits and unfortunately that will be a common theme as we head over the next several days as our pattern shifts to a more summer like pattern with sunshine and low rain chances.

We'll see a slim chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Moving into Friday and the weekend a ridge of high pressure will begin to build overhead and that will mean lots of sunshine in our future, which is a good thing, but it’s also bad as we could definitely use the rainfall. For Friday evening any plans that you may have look to be just fine as we only see a slim chance of a passing shower or storm early in the afternoon and evening and then focus on a quiet night. Highs Friday will be a little warmer as well with lower 90′s for our southern communities and middle to upper 90′s for inland zones. The same can be expected as we push into the weekend as well with dry conditions remaining in place with lots of lower level moisture that will add to our heat index values. We’ll be watch a slow moving boundary push in from the north heading into Sunday and that may allow us to see a few stray showers and storms, but the better coverage of rain looks to come as we head into next week. Models are continuing to show we could be looking at a very unsettled week with scattered showers and storms around daily as temperatures remain just a little cooler.

We'll see temperatures remaining close to average over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Looking at our temperatures for much of next week we see highs staying in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, but a lot of that will depend on just how much rain we see each day. More sunshine means warmer temperatures but the latest trends this morning are showing a better coverage of rain and bringing some much needed rainfall to Southwest Louisiana. We’ll continue to monitor that system as we move closer in time, but the best news of all remains that the tropics are quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days. Stay cool out there!

Showers and storms look more likely for next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

