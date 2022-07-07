CPSB to receive $2.9 million for hurricane recovery, including $600k for DeQuincy High gym

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding the Calcasieu Parish School Board over $2.9 million for ongoing hurricane recovery.

The funds will reimburse the school board for repairs at the following locations:

$606,807.00 for DeQuincy High School Gymnasium

$99,028.71 for Barbe Elementary School

$234,437.82 for DeQuincy High School

$588,833.88 for Brentwood Elementary School

$38,172.49 for Henry Heights Elementary School

$58,441.59 for Sulphur High 9th Grade School

$409,014.90 for Calcasieu Parish’s Assessment Building

$466,920.90 for Reynaud Middle School

$13,167.26 for the Sales Tax Office

$99,754.74 for T.S. Cooley Elementary School

$91,373.54 for Brenda Hunter Head Start

$76,430.13 for Western Heights Elementary School

$63,138.73 for R.W. Vincent Elementary School

$78,383.25 for J.D. Clifton Elementary School.

