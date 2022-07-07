CPSB to receive $2.9 million for hurricane recovery, including $600k for DeQuincy High gym
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding the Calcasieu Parish School Board over $2.9 million for ongoing hurricane recovery.
The funds will reimburse the school board for repairs at the following locations:
- $606,807.00 for DeQuincy High School Gymnasium
- $99,028.71 for Barbe Elementary School
- $234,437.82 for DeQuincy High School
- $588,833.88 for Brentwood Elementary School
- $38,172.49 for Henry Heights Elementary School
- $58,441.59 for Sulphur High 9th Grade School
- $409,014.90 for Calcasieu Parish’s Assessment Building
- $466,920.90 for Reynaud Middle School
- $13,167.26 for the Sales Tax Office
- $99,754.74 for T.S. Cooley Elementary School
- $91,373.54 for Brenda Hunter Head Start
- $76,430.13 for Western Heights Elementary School
- $63,138.73 for R.W. Vincent Elementary School
- $78,383.25 for J.D. Clifton Elementary School.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.