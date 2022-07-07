COVID-19 in SWLA: July 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
New reinfections are included in new case counts.
Today’s count includes numbers for July 2-4. The LDH did report numbers on July 4.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases and 30% of deaths from June 23 to June 29.
Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 5,436 new cases.
· 1,203 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).
· 2 new deaths.
· 567 patients hospitalized (58 more than than previous update).
· 64% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 53 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 315 new cases.
· 62 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 249 new cases.
· 51 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 43 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 22 new cases.
· 3 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 24 new cases.
· 5 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 17 new cases.
· 3 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 20 new cases.
· 4 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 1 active cases among inmates.
· 3 active cases among staff members.
