Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 7, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Today’s count includes numbers for July 2-4. The LDH did report numbers on July 4.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases and 30% of deaths from June 23 to June 29.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,436 new cases.

· 1,203 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2 new deaths.

· 567 patients hospitalized (58 more than than previous update).

· 64% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 315 new cases.

· 62 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 249 new cases.

· 51 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 20 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first detected case of monkeypox infection in a Louisiana resident.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

State

New Orleans council to vote on decriminalizing abortion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
The resolution will ban the city from using tax dollars to enforce the state's abortion ban.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 6, 2022

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

National

Health Minute: Study links repeat COVID infections to new health problems

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:37 AM CDT
|
New research finds that repeated COVID-19 infections raise the likelihood of new and sometimes lasting health conditions, like heart and lung problems.

Coronavirus

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Perry Robinson
Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 5, 2022

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Alexandria Savage
2,237 new cases listed today on state’s website

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 1, 2022

Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 30, 2022

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.