Zion Williamson signs extension with Pelicans at local YMCA

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a signature and a smile in front of family and local kids at the Dryades YMCA, Zion Williamson received one of the best birthday gifts of his life.

“That’s the man with the plan,” Williamson said referring to team executive David Griffin. “When we came to the agreement, Griff simply said ‘look it’s going to be hard to top this birthday gift. ' I mean it’s a lot, my emotions were high, and they still are. I’m excited to get on the court.”

Williamson signed a five-year extension that could be worth up to $231 million with the Pelicans on the day he turned 22. The feeling was a complete 180 from what he experienced one year ago to the day.

“On my birthday last year is when I found out I broke my foot,” Williamson said. " I was out the whole year. It was a tough year, and then, for the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I’m not gonna let them down. I’m not gonna let the city down. I’m not gonna let my family down, and most importantly I’m not gonna let myself down.”

With Williamson now signed, sealed and delivered, the Pelicans have a great mix of youth and veterans on their roster. The team made it crystal clear what their goals are.

“Creating a winning tradition just to prove that we’re a winning franchise,” Williamson said.

“This is where we’re going. This is who we’re going to be,” Griffin explained. “We feel like the team we have assembled with Zion is an enormous part of that. Coach Green and his staff are going to be able to put together an incredible run and have an opportunity to have a sustained success for a long time. We’re young, we’re talented and most of all we are very hungry.”

