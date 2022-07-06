50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Zion Williamson signs extension with Pelicans at local YMCA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a signature and a smile in front of family and local kids at the Dryades YMCA, Zion Williamson received one of the best birthday gifts of his life.

“That’s the man with the plan,” Williamson said referring to team executive David Griffin. “When we came to the agreement, Griff simply said ‘look it’s going to be hard to top this birthday gift. ' I mean it’s a lot, my emotions were high, and they still are. I’m excited to get on the court.”

Williamson signed a five-year extension that could be worth up to $231 million with the Pelicans on the day he turned 22. The feeling was a complete 180 from what he experienced one year ago to the day.

“On my birthday last year is when I found out I broke my foot,” Williamson said. " I was out the whole year. It was a tough year, and then, for the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I’m not gonna let them down. I’m not gonna let the city down. I’m not gonna let my family down, and most importantly I’m not gonna let myself down.”

With Williamson now signed, sealed and delivered, the Pelicans have a great mix of youth and veterans on their roster. The team made it crystal clear what their goals are.

“Creating a winning tradition just to prove that we’re a winning franchise,” Williamson said.

“This is where we’re going. This is who we’re going to be,” Griffin explained. “We feel like the team we have assembled with Zion is an enormous part of that. Coach Green and his staff are going to be able to put together an incredible run and have an opportunity to have a sustained success for a long time. We’re young, we’re talented and most of all we are very hungry.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Eleven thousand distribution poles, 3,000 transformers and 22,000 spans of wire were lost...
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Eleven thousand distribution poles, 3,000 transformers and 22,000 spans of wire were lost...
Hurricane Season 2022: Entergy building back more resilient
Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update...
Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return
Mayor Hunter, joined by other city and parish officials and Jarreau Development, gave an update...
Repairs to Oak Park Square underway; Big Lots and other businesses to return
Homegoing service for Cary Chavis to be held Saturday