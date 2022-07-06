Two women accused of stealing $4K worth of Apple products

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who are accused of stealing $4,009 worth of Apple Products.

The two suspects were caught on store surveillance footage passing all points of sale in the store with the products before fleeing in a white BMW with a covered license plate on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The Police Department is asking anyone who can identify the suspects to please call them at (337) 291-8600.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

