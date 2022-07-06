Two incarcerated Lake Charles men accused of burglary and theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men currently incarcerated in Chamber County, Texas are now being accused of committing multiple vehicle burglaries in the Lake Charles area.

Dammon D. White, 18, and Javonte A. Goodwin, 20, were identified on surveillance footage while driving a Nissan Pathfinder connected to burglaries in Sulphur on April 2, and in south Lake Charles on April 11, authorities said.

Both suspects were later identified in a Mercury Sable in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Moss Bluff on May 23, authorities said. Several firearms were stolen.

Search warrants were executed on three residences White and Goodwin had access to, and the Pathfinder and Sable were located, authorities said. CPSO detectives discovered six firearms, three of which had been reported stolen.

White is charged with multiple counts of simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, and 3 counts of criminal damage to property. His bond is set at $183,000.

Goodwin is charged with simple burglary, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft less than $1,000. His bond is set at $49,000.

