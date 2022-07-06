SWLA Arrest Report - July 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 5, 2022.
Keith Jason Manuel, 61, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register as a sex offender; aggravated flight from an officer; broken tail lamps.
Mauricio Martinez, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Dexter Demond White Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.
Gregory Stephen Hurst, 52, Port Orange, FL: Second-degree battery.
Kevin Jamal Dugas, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Tyler Brock Leonard, 30, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; trespassing.
Matthew Steven Amos Jr., 23, DeRidder: Instate detainer.
Chadwick Dale Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; obscenity; aggravated flight from an officer; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; failure to stop or yield; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.
Ashontelle Rene Sam, 31, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; conspiracy.
Rogelio Villarreal, 35, San Juan, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.
Jarvis Dwayne Johnson, 23, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Rocky Lynn Gordon II, 31, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.
Angelo Marquez Budwine, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Michael Wayne Mose, 46, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Willie Nicholas Leger, 41, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Christopher Lee Trombly, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Joseph Wood, 38, Sulphur: Armed robbery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.
Derrick Wayne Grevemberg, 34, Sulphur: Armed robbery.
Jacob Dwane Holland, 21, Ragley: Instate detainer.
Lashawna Denice Friday, 42, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
