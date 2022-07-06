SWLA Arrest Report - July 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 5, 2022.

Keith Jason Manuel, 61, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register as a sex offender; aggravated flight from an officer; broken tail lamps.

Mauricio Martinez, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dexter Demond White Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.

Gregory Stephen Hurst, 52, Port Orange, FL: Second-degree battery.

Kevin Jamal Dugas, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Tyler Brock Leonard, 30, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Matthew Steven Amos Jr., 23, DeRidder: Instate detainer.

Chadwick Dale Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; obscenity; aggravated flight from an officer; broken headlamps on motor vehicles; failure to stop or yield; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.

Ashontelle Rene Sam, 31, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; conspiracy.

Rogelio Villarreal, 35, San Juan, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Jarvis Dwayne Johnson, 23, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Rocky Lynn Gordon II, 31, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Angelo Marquez Budwine, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Michael Wayne Mose, 46, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Willie Nicholas Leger, 41, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Christopher Lee Trombly, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Joseph Wood, 38, Sulphur: Armed robbery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Derrick Wayne Grevemberg, 34, Sulphur: Armed robbery.

Jacob Dwane Holland, 21, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Lashawna Denice Friday, 42, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

