Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter education course beginning July 13

Online-only hunter education certification now available for La. residents
(tcw-wafb)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a two-day hunter’s education course beginning Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.

This course is free of charge to anyone 10 years of age or older. 

To attend the course you must first pre-register for the class HERE.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Thursday.

