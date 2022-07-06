50/50 Thursdays
Private Property Debris Removal program deadline is July 15(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is reminding residents that the deadline to apply for FEMA’s Private Property Debris Removal program is Friday, July 15, 2022.

The program, which involves the removal of potentially eligible storm-related debris from private property and the demolition of eligible storm-damaged homes, has been open for applications since last summer.

City inspectors have been conducting multiple sweeps of the area to identify eligible properties and working with property owners on the process of filing their applications.

To apply, property owners within the city limits of Lake Charles should call or text (337)443-7129 or email ppdrinfo@cityoflc.zendesk.com.

