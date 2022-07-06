Oberlin asks residents to look for updated water bill

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is asking residents to disregard a recent water bill that officials say was printed incorrectly.

The previous July water bill that was sent out will be corrected with bills that are being sent out today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The due date for these new bills has been pushed back to July 20 as a result.

