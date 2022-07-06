LEGAL CORNER: If a deed was altered without a succession, how do we correct the issue?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My mom passed away and left a house with no will and she had 15 siblings. One of my brothers went and changed the deeds to his name without us having a succession. Now he is deceased. How can we get that deed out of his name?

ANSWER: The question raises more questions, but generally, the viewer needs to know how to straighten out a title to inherited property. When the owner of property is alive, he or she generally transfers ownership by deeding or donating it (i.e. by signing a legal document translative of title) to someone else. However, after the owner is deceased, the ownership can only be transferred via the succession process.

The best way to straighten this out is to hire a title research professional (often called an abstractor) to do a title search (i.e. review the official conveyance records) and produce a written report of the ownership history of the title. The title search should then be reviewed by a lawyer with real estate experience. The lawyer will be able to tell from the title search whether the alleged transfers from the deceased mother to other people are valid or not. If they are not valid, the rightful owners can file what’s known as a “petitory action” which is a legal proceeding wherein a party may prove in court that that he or she is the owner of property. (See La. CCP Art 3653 below).

Pro tip: The tax assessor will never take the property out of an owner’s name if there is no seemingly apparent valid transfer of property. So, start by checking with the assessor’s office.

Art. 3653. Same; proof of title; immovable

To obtain a judgment recognizing his ownership of immovable property or real right therein, the plaintiff in a petitory action shall:

(1) Prove that he has acquired ownership from a previous owner or by acquisitive prescription, if the court finds that the defendant is in possession thereof; or

(2) Prove a better title thereto than the defendant, if the court finds that the latter is not in possession thereof.

When the titles of the parties are traced to a common author, he is presumed to be the previous owner.

Amended by Acts 1981, No. 256, §1.

QUESTION: My contractor (form Laura and Delta) started out fine, but he never finished the rest of the work. After 11 months of no work, I finally had to fire him. By my estimates, my insurance company overpaid him $26,000.00. He claims that I did not have a valid reason to terminate the contract, and is entitled to keep the money. Did I have legal grounds to terminate the contract due to his delay?

ANSWER: Probably so. Unless the contractor can show some sort of reason the for a valid delay (like supply chain issues for example) then the owner probably had the right to terminate. It’s interesting that the insurance company paid the contractor. Most insurance proceeds are made payable to the owner and the contractor (so both have to endorse for the disbursement). So, we are probably missing some information here.

Regardless, the real challenge is the cost of litigation to gain recovery. The home owner’s litigation costs may consume the recovery. The home owner should talk to a reputable lawyer and analyze the financial net gain potential, if any. The home owner might be better off by foregoing litigation and significantly compromising with the contractor.

