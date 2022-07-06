Lake Charles Police records division temporarily relocated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Records Division of the Lake Charles Police Department will be temporarily relocated to the 5th floor of City Hall beginning Monday, July 11, 2022.

Sergeant Brenda Treadway says the temporary relocation is due to construction that is taking place at the department headquarters on 830 Enterprise Blvd.

During this time, LCPD will remain fully operational with a few alterations to how services are offered. Personnel will still be on hand to take non-emergency calls at (337) 491-1311. And all emergency calls should still be directed to 911.

To obtain copies of reports, such as offense and crash reports, or to drop off a written statement connected to a case, residents will need to visit the LCPD Records Clerk located on the 5th floor of City Hall.

Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crash reports are also available online at LexisNexis BuyCrash.

The Records Division can be contacted directly by calling (337) 491-1456, ext. 5354.

