Lake Charles invests $1.4 million into affordable housing for seniors

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - North Lake Charles is set to see an influx of available housing.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning, and we’re told it’ll help one of our most vulnerable populations - our local senior citizens.

Mayor Nic Hunter announced a $1.4 million investment of Federal Home American Rescue Plan funds toward 24 additional housing units for the city’s seniors.

“We look forward to continue to do more projects like this throughout Calcasieu Parish,” said state Sen. Jeremy Stine.

“And this is a start. This is like a dynamite project for the area to grow,” said Mike Smith, Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for District 2.

“So this is a good day for north Lake Charles - this is a good day for the City of Lake Charles,” said Mayor Hunter - words that are not heard often while Lake Charles continues to recover from the hurricanes.

However, as Mayor Hunter explains, this new housing deal will help the city recover.

“And we’re talking about a multi-million-dollar investment, which brings more economic activity to an area,” he said. “If you have people living in an area they need services, and so sometimes it’s kind of the chicken or the egg conversation. But I can tell you that more people living in this area is a good thing for this area. That means we have a better shot of getting additional services into north Lake Charles.”

The project will be added on to the existing establishment Whispering Hope on the 2500 block of Medora Street, which provides 41 units for low-income seniors.

“So we’re just happy to bring the dollars, the work, the commitment, and the housing back to the people where it’s needed the most,” said Calcasieu Council on Aging executive director Jaqueline Green.

The total for the project will cost $3.2 million, and the project needs public hearings and council action before it starts. City officials predict residents may be able to see construction begin by fall.

