Jennings man accused of contractor fraud, stealing jewelry, firearms, medicine from victim

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested after reportedly performing contract work without a license and pawning off items stolen from the victim’s home.

A south Lake Charles resident hired Curth J. Romero, 28, to complete electrical work at her home in May 2021, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. The resident reported that numerous items, including jewelry, collectible coins, power tools, firearms and prescription medication, disappeared from her home while Romero worked there.

Romero sold some of the stolen property to pawn shops and jewelry stores in Lake Charles and Jennings, Vincent said. Detectives also found a “large amount” of the stolen items at Romero’s residence.

Deputies arrested Romero at his home and booked him into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges of theft over $25,000 and residential contractor fraud: failure to possess required license. He was later transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is set at $70,000.

CPSO Detectives John Coffman and Kerrick Gabrial are the lead investigators on this case.

