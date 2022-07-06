FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today, turning hot to end the week

You'll need the rain gear today as showers and storms make a return (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far the week has got off to a hot and mostly dry start as showers and storms have been very limited throughout the afternoon. Things are changing for our Wednesday however as we will be tracking more widespread showers and storms returning to the forecast for this morning and into the afternoon. Enjoy the rain while it last because things take a turn fort he drier side as we end the week and head into the weekend as high pressure will build overhead and keep temperatures on the hot side.

Scattered showers and storms arrive later this morning (KPLC)

You’ll feel the warmth and mugginess once again as you make your way out the door as temperatures are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s for the majority of the area. Winds are remaining out of the south as well, which has continued to pump in plenty of Gulf moisture over the last several days and that trend looks to continue as high pressure will remain to our south and east. While it may be a dry start to the day, we can expect things to change as we head into the mid-late morning time frame as showers and storms will return to the forecast from a disturbance to our south. Expect rain chances to be the greatest as we head into the early afternoon before things begin to calm down as the sunsets and we loose the daytime heating. Temperatures will be a little cooler for Southwest Louisiana today as cloud cover and storms limit the amount of sunshine we see, but highs will still mange to reach the upper 80′s to lower 90′s this afternoon. Once the rain ends today the chances will begin to decrease as drier air will be moving in and keeping things quiet for the weekend ahead.

Lower rain chances are around to end the week and weekend (KPLC)

High pressure is in the process of slowly drifting to the south and west from Florida and as it does so it’s taking our rain chances with it as we will get into a hot and dry pattern to end the week. A few showers and storms will be possible as we head into Thursday with highs back into the lower 90′s, but we’ll only warm from there as we see middle 90′s making a return for Friday and especially the weekend. Sunshine will be back into the forecast and couple that with low level moisture in play it will mean it feels even warmer than what the actual air temperatures will be. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits so any outdoor plans you have you’ll also need to take precautions to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and frequent breaks inside. The hot and dry pattern will be here to stay for a few days as it sticks around for the beginning of next week as well with only a slight chance for a passing shower or storm through next Monday. After Monday the pattern changes a little once again and that will mean some better rain chances for the middle of next week.

We'll keep things nice and dry as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at the bigger picture and for next week the area of high pressure will begin to dive to the south and weaken, which will allow us to see some better rain chances by the middle and later part of next week. At this time it doesn’t look to be great chances, but will be something we watch closely as we head into the next few days. As for the tropics things are all quiet in the Atlantic Basin including the Gulf with no additional development expected over the next 5 days. Stay cool out there and have the rain gear handy!

We'll see some much needed rain on the way for the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

