FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter afternoons return with fewer cooling storms around

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was the best coverage of rain we’ll see all week. Hopefully you got some rain because if not, your chances are even lower for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will climb back into the lower to middle 90s tomorrow with a few isolated showers that develop along the sea breeze front. The areas that have the best chance of rain will be along and south of I-10.

Upper-level high pressure will take hold through the weekend and keep rain chances lows.

The tropics remain quiet over the next several days with no new development expected anywhere across the Atlantic basin.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

