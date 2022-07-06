50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ reminds residents that signs are prohibited in right-of-way

Calcasieu Parish workers will remove any signs that violate the ordinance and dispose of them.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is reminding residents that all signs, including construction, advertising and political signs, are prohibited in any right-of-way in unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish.

The Parish Code of Ordinances prohibits placing signs along parish roads, medians and rights-of way, or tacking them onto trees or utility poles, since they impede the view of drivers and pedestrians, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer. Section 26-79 states “Political, real estate, or similar type signs shall not be located within the public right-of-way… Any structure, sign, headwall, obstacle, object, deposit, or thing which is potentially hazardous or interferes with road or structure maintenance because of its location or type of construction will be removed.”

As a result, parish workers will remove any signs that violate this ordinance and dispose of them, Hoefer said.

“Signs should not be placed in the rights-of-way, on top of roadside signs, or affixed to light poles. We continue to note people placing signs in these areas,” said Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, CPPJ’s litter manager. “Many people do not realize the issues this causes, specifically when it comes to public safety and litter.”

“Signs of any kind in parish rights-of-way are a nuisance, a safety hazard, and prohibited by parish ordinances,” said CPPJ President Tony Stelly. “I urge parish residents to help us fight this ongoing problem.”

