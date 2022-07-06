Cameron Parish assessor warns of scam letter

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Tax Assessor’s Office is issuing a scam warning after a resident received a letter titled “Recorded Deed Notice,” requesting money.

The letter, which had the markings of an official document, included the resident’s personal information, deed information, and their housing data, making it seem like a legitimate request.

However, Cameron Assessor Scott Lavergne, said the letter is not legitimate, nor is it associated with the Cameron assessor, tax collector, or clerk of court.

Lavergne said anyone who has questions may call the assessor’s office at 337-775-5416.

