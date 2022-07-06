Calcasieu licensing, permitting system to go offline for upgrade

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development will offer limited services on Friday, July 8 as the licensing and permitting software system is upgraded.

The department will be offline, and the Citizen Self-Service Portal will not be accessible.

Staff will continue to answer calls, respond to emails and receive documents, but no payments will be accepted, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer.

Services will resume with the upgraded software on Monday, July 11, Hoefer said.

For more information, contact the Division of Planning and Development at 337-721-3600.

