50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Beauregard officials discuss ways to solve litter problem

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials say litter is plaguing the parish.

“I just don’t understand why people can’t put their trash in a receptacle,” Sheriff Herford said.

It’s what Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford calls a significant problem.

“In those public use areas in this parish we’ve been dealing with litter,” Herford said. “It’s become an even more significant problem for us.”

Sheriff Herford said littering is particularly worse in the Bundicks Lake area, but it is also widespread throughout the parish.

“We see a lot of household trash dumped, but we also see a lot of things that are used and then discarded right then, like fast food wrappers, aluminum cans, dirty diapers,” Herford said.

“In Ward 7 and 8, we installed trashcans at a couple of recreational sites,” said Beauregard Parish Police Jury President Kelly Bailey. “Unfortunately, they don’t always get used.”

Bailey said they hope to solve the issue by citations and education. She said they also want to bring back programs that were in place, prior to the pandemic.

“We had the schools with color papers, we had competitions with the junior high kids, all pertaining to litter,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, when COVID happened, it all came to an end. I’d like to see the parish bring that back.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Many people have done things differently after hurricanes Laura and Delta – if they knew then...
If I knew then what I know now: Lessons learned from hurricanes Laura and Delta
Many people have done things differently after hurricanes Laura and Delta – if they knew then...
Hurricane season: If I knew then what I know now
Beauregard officials say litter is plaguing the parish.
Beauregard Parish officials discuss ways to solve litter problem
Calcasieu licensing, permitting system to go offline for upgrade