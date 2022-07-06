Beauregard officials discuss ways to solve litter problem

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials say litter is plaguing the parish.

“I just don’t understand why people can’t put their trash in a receptacle,” Sheriff Herford said.

It’s what Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford calls a significant problem.

“In those public use areas in this parish we’ve been dealing with litter,” Herford said. “It’s become an even more significant problem for us.”

Sheriff Herford said littering is particularly worse in the Bundicks Lake area, but it is also widespread throughout the parish.

“We see a lot of household trash dumped, but we also see a lot of things that are used and then discarded right then, like fast food wrappers, aluminum cans, dirty diapers,” Herford said.

“In Ward 7 and 8, we installed trashcans at a couple of recreational sites,” said Beauregard Parish Police Jury President Kelly Bailey. “Unfortunately, they don’t always get used.”

Bailey said they hope to solve the issue by citations and education. She said they also want to bring back programs that were in place, prior to the pandemic.

“We had the schools with color papers, we had competitions with the junior high kids, all pertaining to litter,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, when COVID happened, it all came to an end. I’d like to see the parish bring that back.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.