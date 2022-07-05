50/50 Thursdays
Water shutoff scheduled Thursday for Clooney St. area of Lake Charles

Water shutoff map
Water shutoff map(City of Lake Charles)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced a 90-minute water service disruption scheduled for several streets in the Clooney Street area Thursday, July 7.

The shutoff is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and last until around 10:30, said city spokesperson Katie Harrington. When water service is restored, a boil advisory will go into effect until the Louisiana Department of Health verifies that the water is safe.

Contractors are currently working on a road and underground utilities project in the area, Harrington said. The shutoff will allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.

The shutoff will affect the following streets:

  • Louis Street, between Lake and Creole streets
  • Rosalie Street
  • Clara Street
  • Short Street
  • Clooney Street
  • Portions of Bayou Pines East.

The city will attempt to notify the affected customers directly.

For more information about water service in the impacted area, contact the City of Lake Charles Department of Public Works at 337-491-1487.

