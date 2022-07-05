50/50 Thursdays
United We Give blood drive breaks donation record for third straight year

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One in three people will rely on blood donations in some point in their life, and that’s why collections are so important.

From June 30 through July 2, LifeShare hosted its annual United We Give blood drive, sponsored by Waitr, Raising Cane’s and KSLA News 12 in Shreveport.

For some cancer patients like Cody Coleman, receiving blood was life-saving.

“I think they should (donate blood). It might hurt a little bit, but you never know whose life you’re saving. I had to have a lot of blood transfusions, a lot. Between 35 and 50. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here,” Cody Coleman said.

People can start donating at 16 years old. That’s just what Landon Vidrine first did. His mom is also a cancer survivor who relied heavily on blood donations and transfusions of others during her treatments.

“It’s so special to me because when I turned 16 that was my first year of donating, being able to. When I donate, I can save a life or do my part in helping. When my mom got sick, when she was 16, she had cancer and she couldn’t donate. She relied on people to help her and stuff. It saves lives for everyone else and it’s just me doing my part,” Landon Vidrine said.

And he hopes others will do the same.

The 2022 United We Give blood drive brought in 2,048 donors over three days, breaking its all-time record and surpassing the previous year’s total for the third straight year.

“It is so great to see how United We Give brings communities together every single year,” said Benjamin Prijatel, executive director of blood operations at LifeShare. “This record-setting event will touch thousands of lives this summer. In fact, some of the blood collected has already been transfused to patients at local hospitals.”

