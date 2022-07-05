50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said a teen girl was killed in a boating incident on Blind River in Livingston Parish on Monday, July 4, and the driver of the boat was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Madison Bradley
Madison Bradley(Source: Friend)

Agents reported Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell, was killed in the incident. They added the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

According to LDWF, David Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and reckless operation of a vessel.

Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.
Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)

LDWF said investigators were told Bradley was a passenger on a pontoon boat with five other people aorund 5:30 p.m. when, according to the other passengers, Bradley and a male passenger were thrown into the water when the boat hit a wake from a passing boat.

According to reports, Bradley and the other passenger were on the bow in front of the protective rail when they were thrown into the river. LDWF said Bradley went under after getting hit by the boat’s propeller and did not resurface.

Agents reported the other person who went into the water was able to resurface after suffering minor injuries.

LDWF agents said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office also participated in the search. They added Bradley’s body recovered from Blind River around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the penalty for a conviction on vehicular homicide is a $2,000 to $15,000 fine and five to 30 years in prison. They added a DWI conviction brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. They also said a reckless operation of a vessel conviction carries up to a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 5, 2022
It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Laura destroyed homes and businesses across the...
Will our new homes stand up to another storm?
It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Laura destroyed homes and businesses across the...
Building stronger for another storm
Filling up at the gas pump. (FILE)
Water found in gas at Kinder station after multiple vehicles break down
La. 12 closed near Texas/La. border