Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said a teen girl was killed in a boating incident on Blind River in Livingston Parish on Monday, July 4, and the driver of the boat was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Madison Bradley (Source: Friend)

Agents reported Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell, was killed in the incident. They added the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office conducted the autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

According to LDWF, David Crowe, 33, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and reckless operation of a vessel.

Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022. (Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)

LDWF said investigators were told Bradley was a passenger on a pontoon boat with five other people aorund 5:30 p.m. when, according to the other passengers, Bradley and a male passenger were thrown into the water when the boat hit a wake from a passing boat.

According to reports, Bradley and the other passenger were on the bow in front of the protective rail when they were thrown into the river. LDWF said Bradley went under after getting hit by the boat’s propeller and did not resurface.

Agents reported the other person who went into the water was able to resurface after suffering minor injuries.

LDWF agents said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office also participated in the search. They added Bradley’s body recovered from Blind River around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the penalty for a conviction on vehicular homicide is a $2,000 to $15,000 fine and five to 30 years in prison. They added a DWI conviction brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. They also said a reckless operation of a vessel conviction carries up to a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.

