SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2022.

Samuel Lee Ashworth, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with violence; property damage under $1,000; self-mutilation by a prisoner.

Jermaine Christopher Obrien Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; burglary.

Rhonda Chavanne Abshire, 56, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to use an ignition interlock device.

Timmy Anthony Collins, 38, Ragley: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ja’lon Jamal Citizen, 23, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Cody Adam Daigle, 30, Vinton: Burglary.

Christopher Aaron Waters, 37, Vinton: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Gene Allen Constance, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Ernest Wayne Dugas Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

Devin Paul Glenn, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; littering.

Frederick Lynn Franklin Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Charles Wayne Dean, 39, Lake Charles: Driver must be licensed; failure to register as a sex offender.

Edward Dwayne Bates, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

