A recap of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s no doubt 2021 was another very active hurricane season. The season ended with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes with 4 of those category 3 or greater major hurricanes.

In fact, it was the 6th consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season and 3rd most active year on record in terms of named storms.

According to NOAA, Scientists attribute the heightened hurricane activity in recent years to the warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation that began in 1995 and favors more, stronger and longer-lasting storms.

2021 brought 8 storms in total making landfall along the U.S. coastline.

Locally, Louisiana was impacted by two landfalls. The first, Tropical Storm Claudette in June, which paled in comparison to what was yet to come in the same part of the state later in the year.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon on August 29, 2021 as a strong category 4 hurricane, which coincidentally was the same day as Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Both historic storms made landfall in Louisiana within six hours and 4 miles of each other. Ida tied Hurricane Laura from 2020 and the Last Island Hurricane from 1856 for the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in Louisiana on record.

Despite these high numbers, Southwest Louisiana was left with a needed break from a hurricane landfall which just goes to show it doesn’t matter how active the season is forecast to be, because it just takes one storm!

