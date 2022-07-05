50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite

LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej...
LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, according to a social media post from AAU team Compton Magic out of California.(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMPTON, Ca. (WVUE) - There’s a possibility that the son of a former New Orleans NBA great may become an LSU Tiger.

LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, according to a social media post from AAU team Compton Magic out of California.

Andrej, the small forward who plays for the Compton AAU team and Jesuit High in California, is the son of former New Orleans, then known as Hornets, great Peja Stojakovic.

LSU is the latest offer for Andrej who has been getting a lot of attention in hoops circuits for having a game that looks like a carbon copy of his old man’s.

In Andrej’s highlight reels, old-school New Orleans basketball fans will notice a familiar-looking slingshot outside stroke and patented fall-away jumper. There’s no denying who Andrej’s dad is.

Serbian basketball player Peja Stojakovic played in New Orleans during the Chris Paul years from 2006-10. He was a high-volume scorer and assassin from 3-point range. In his career, he averaged 17 ppg and shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

According to Andrej’s 247 Sports recruiting profile, he also has offers from Stanford, UCLA, Connecticut, Indiana, and Kansas.

When Will Wade exited the LSU program, most of their top talent left also. New coach McMahon has been working overtime on the recruitment trail. 4-star transfer K.J. Williams from Murray State made the immediate transfer and LSU has three 4-star recruits who have signed NILs and one 3-star recruit who has signed as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Golden State...
Report: Zion Williamson signs 5-year $231 million extension with Pelicans; deal includes injury protections
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
Zion dunks on kids and lightheartedly ‘talks trash’ at YMCA
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
Pelicans pick Australia’s Dyson Daniels of G-League Ignite
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years