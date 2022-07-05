50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

LWC
LWC(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE site.

The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July 5 after an attempted malware attack previously caused the site to go offline. The attempted attack also impacted similar websites in as many as 40 other states. There was no data breach, according to officials.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says unemployment payments in Louisiana will start processing soon. Because of new vender security features, payments could take up to 36 hours to process.

For people who have questions about their unemployment, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says check your HiRE account online to verify that your weekly benefit amount has been processed.

The best way to file a claim is through the HiRE site. However, LWC says people can still file over the phone.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
blood drive
United We Give blood drive breaks donation record for third straight year
La. 12 reopens near Texas/La. border
Water shutoff map
Water shutoff scheduled Thursday for Clooney St. area of Lake Charles
Hackberry pool tests positive for West Nile Virus.