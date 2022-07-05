Lake Charles animal shelter asks for help amid overcrowding

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overwhelmed, crowded, bursting at the seams - animal shelters across the state say they are more than full.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter is no exception, as they currently have more than 200 animals and are in desperate need of people to adopt them.

“Right now, we are overcrowded,” manager Claire Terracina said.

Terracina said they call this time of the year ‘cat season’. Right now, the shelter has around 80 cats and kittens waiting to be adopted.

“Cats typically reproduce this time the most, and as you can see all over social media, a lot of people are finding kittens all over the place,” Terracina said. “From my understanding, it is happening nationwide.”

She said they’ve been able to keep the number of animals they have at bay by a number of organizations who take cats and dogs to shelters across various states for adoption.

“Those transports take about 10 to 30 dogs and sometimes cats, too,” Terracina said.

Terracina explains there are a few ways to help a local shelter is adoption is not an option for you.

“Spay and neuter your animals,” Terracina said. “If an accident does happen and they do get out, they are not able to reproduce and cause unwanted litters that typically end up at the shelter. Microchipping your animals is another good if you animal does end up here.”

