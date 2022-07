Starks, LA (KPLC) - La. 12 is closed near the Louisiana/Texas border.

An 18-wheeler crashed about 4 miles east of the state line. The roadway is currently closed in both directions so that the vehicle can be recovered.

State police say La. 12 is closed at Evangeline Hwy. and at the state line.

