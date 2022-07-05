Hackberry pool tests positive for West Nile Virus.

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A mosquito sample collected from the southern area of Hackberry has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to Cameron Parish officials.

Calcasieu Parish recently announced that West Nile was found in four of the parish’s mosquito pools.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced recently that West Nile has been found in more than 175 mosquito pools this year, “a number much higher than last year at this time, when 13 pools tested positive.”

The high amount of West Nile found means there is a greater risk of the virus spreading to humans, LDH said.

The LDH gives numerous tips:

To protect yourself from mosquito bites:

If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting, and that all screens are free of holes.

To protect your home from mosquitoes:

Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.

Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property that may collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children’s toys or anything that could collect water.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. If a recycling container has holes on the sides, there is still room for the container to collect water for mosquitoes to breed, so holes should be added on the bottom if not already present.

Check and clean roof gutters routinely. Clogged gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

Water gardens and ornamental pools can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate. Take steps to prevent stagnation, such as adding fish or aeration.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for a little as a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

Contact local mosquito abatement districts to report problem mosquito areas.

