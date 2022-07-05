FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern sticking around, few showers and storms

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Fourth of July was a beautiful one as many areas continued to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in between. A few lucky locations managed to pick up some cooling showers and storms, but the majority of us remained quiet and that will be the case once again this afternoon as we focus on another hot one. Scattered showers and storms will make a return as we head into middle of the week as we see a complex of showers and storms working their way in from the east and that will help to keep things just a little cooler.

We'll see another hot and humid afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are seeing another warm and muggy start as we are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s, but we actually have a little bit of a heat index thanks to southerly winds bringing in so much moisture. The heat and humidity will be the focus of the weather story today once again as temperatures will warm quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures look to reach the lower and middle 90′s this afternoon but as you factor in the heat index it will feel more like the triple digits. You’ll need to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks to stay cool in order to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke and that will be something to keep in mind for much of the week ahead. There will be a slim chance for a few passing showers and storms this afternoon however much like our Monday they will be few and far between as we don’t have any fronts or lifting mechanisms to create widespread showers or storms. Some subtle changes will be arriving as we head into the next few days as rain chances will be increasing slowly.

We'll see scattered storms for Wednesday before we dry out into the weekend (KPLC)

High pressure is keeping things relatively quiet at the moment, but that will slide just far enough east for Wednesday and Thursday that we see scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast. We’ll definitely take that as well with the drought continuing to persist across the region although we did manage to make a little dent in the drought thanks to last weeks rain. While we aren’t going to see much in the way of accumulations in terms of rainfall it will be a cooling relief for us as it will help to keep temperatures on the cooler side. High temperatures will be back into the lower 90′s for the middle to ending portion of the week but our heat index values will be just a little lower thanks to an increase in cloud cover as well as scattered storms throughout the afternoon limiting the amount of heating we see during the day. Drier weather does look to return by the weekend though as temperatures will begin to climb into the lower and middle 90′s.

After some mid-week rain we see drier weather for late week (KPLC)

Moving through the weekend high pressure will slowly drift to the south and west and as it does so it will lead to hot and dry conditions with just a few daily storms possible. It will be more of a summer like pattern for us as winds remain out of the south and that will keep dew points very elevated with not much in the way of relief in sight. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet with no issues expected over the next 5 days.

Rain chances are slowly increasing over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.