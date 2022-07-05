FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better chance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana largely missed out on the rain today but that shouldn’t be the case on Wednesday as a disturbance across eastern Louisiana moves westward and kicks up scattered showers and thunderstorms by late-morning and afternoon Wednesday.

The evening hours stay quiet as temperatures slowly drop out of the 80s and into the 70s overnight. It will stay very muggy so lows tonight likely won’t drop much below the upper 70s. Our high-resolution future cast model shows that coastal areas will see the first rains of the day, perhaps during the morning hours, while areas farther inland will see best chances by late-morning and early afternoon.

These scattered showers will wind down later in the afternoon, leaving the rest of the afternoon and evening to be on the drier side as temperatures tomorrow only reach the upper 80s to near 90.

The disturbance moves out of the area by Thursday which means our rain chances will be limited to what we can muster from the sea breeze during the afternoon hours on Thursday.

The tropics stay quiet over the next several days with no new development expected anywhere in the Atlantic basin this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

