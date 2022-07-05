50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Crews, Morgan named to Collegiate USA Baseball National Team

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man...
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man Collegiate USA Baseball National Team.(USA Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man Collegiate USA Baseball National Team. The team will represent Team USA as they head to Haarlem, Netherlands from July 8-15.

The 2022 Collegiate USA Baseball Team is led by former LSU catcher and current Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, who recently won his first College World Series title by defeating Oklahoma. Former LSU utility player Drew Bianco will join the coaching staff along with former LSU assistant Cliff Godwin.

Crews is one of four returning players from last year’s team and is joined by Ole Miss’s Jacob Gonzalez, Virginia’s Paul Skenes, and Kyle Teel.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

LSU Football
LSU lands 4-star DL Darron Reed
LSU Tigers
LSU adds another DL commit in 4-star Dashawn Womack
Reed is a 4-star defensive lineman. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)
LSU pulls in four commitments in four days
LSU Football
Rummel 3-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU