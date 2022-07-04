SWLA Arrest Report - July 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 3, 2022.

Jeremy Odums, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; second-degree kidnapping; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Alicea Shawnte Victorian, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Reed Weber, 48, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Brent Allen Touchet, 44, Westlake: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; failure to possess home improvement license.

Laura Adams Vincent, 54, Starks: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Michael Paul Lacombe, 52, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Canaan John Broussard, 47, Lake Charles: Impersonation of a peace officer; production, manufacture, distribution, of a peace officer badge; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Joline Ann Covert, 26, Longville: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Samuel Lee Ashworth, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with violence; property damage under $1,000; self-mutilation by a prisoner.

