LSU pulls in four commitments in four days

Reed is a 4-star defensive lineman. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU continues to set off fireworks in recruiting with a commitment from defensive lineman Darron Reed.

Since Friday, LSU has pulled in four commits in four days. Overall, the Tigers have 10 commits in the 2023 class.

Reed is the third defensive lineman to commit on the July 4th holiday weekend. Reed measures 6′3.5″, weighing in at 280 pounds.

Reed plays for Carver High School in Columbus, GA.

“I liked the hospitality. I felt at home when I was down there,” Reed told The Bengal Tiger. “Coaches showed me a great time and I had a great time all over. They showed me the mechanical engineering program, we talked ball and chopped it. I liked how (engineering) was hands on. They got a race car team that they build one and then race so it’s a lot of hands on stuff.

On3 has Reed ranked as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Georgia.

Here’s a full list of the Tiger commits in 2023:

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

