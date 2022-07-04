50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU lands four-star DL Darron Reed

LSU Football
LSU Football(Credit: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their third defensive lineman for the class of 2023 with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. Reed chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, and many others.

Reed joins Jaxon Howard and Joshua Mickens who all committed during the Fourth of July weekend.

Reed is ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports and is rated as the No. 34 overall defensive lineman in the nation.

Below is a list of commitments for the class of 2023:

  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Family and friends gathered Saturday, June 2, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late...
Family and friends celebrate life, legacy of Jaylon Ferguson during funeral services
Howard is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)
LSU Football goes into Minnesota for latest 2023 commitment
LSU Football
Tigers land 2023 four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
Tickets for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic are now on sale.
Bayou Classic tickets on sale now