LSU lands four-star DL Darron Reed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their third defensive lineman for the class of 2023 with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. Reed chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, and many others.

Reed joins Jaxon Howard and Joshua Mickens who all committed during the Fourth of July weekend.

Reed is ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports and is rated as the No. 34 overall defensive lineman in the nation.

Below is a list of commitments for the class of 2023:

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.