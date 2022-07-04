50/50 Thursdays
LSU adds another DL commit in four-star Dashawn Womack

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WAFB) - LSU’s Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain continued to add talent during the Fourth of July weekend as they picked up their third commitment for the day in four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack out of Baltimore, Maryland.

Womack joined defensive lineman Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia, and Archbishop Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps as the latest commitments for the class of 2023 for LSU.

The Tigers have added five players over the holiday weekend including the top player in the state of Minnesota in four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard and four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman chose the Tigers over offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Maryland.

Womack is rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports and is rated as the No. 13 overall defensive lineman in the nation.

The Tigers currently have 11 commits for the class of 2023. Below is a full list of commitments.

  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

