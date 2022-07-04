Hurricane Special: Whole Home Generator Safety Tips

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight out of 15 deaths related to Hurricane Laura were due to carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators. Now, a new law, signed by Governor John Bel Edwards is requiring any house with a stand-alone generator to also have carbon monoxide alarms.

There is always a risk of the power going out when a storm hits, and there are ways to prepare your home and your family when this occurs. While the option of portable generators is available, there are more permanent options. Whole home generators are stationary fixtures that are there to provide peace of mind as the storms roll in.

“It is the safest and most convenient way to save your family heartache, have them comfortable, protect your property, and save you money at the same time,” Kim Tugwell with Climate Services Group said.

When considering adding a whole home generator to your hurricane preparedness list, it is important to remember how important generator safety is.

“A good safety tip is to keep the area around the generator clear. You certainly don’t want gas tanks or propane tanks or anything like that up against where the exhaust is coming out, you want the generator to breathe and be able to exhaust those fumes away from getting in the house,” Bruce Austin, with Climate Services Group said.

Whole home generators are great resources but need to be installed before a storm makes landfall. Maintenance is also an important aspect to keep in mind as well.

“Maintenance schedule you have to service them once a year, which is approximately every 100 hours,” Chris Duhon with Climate Services Group said.

This hurricane season, remember the importance of hurricane preparedness. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe.

