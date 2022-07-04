Fourth of July fireworks safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Fourth of July celebrations kicking off it is important to keep a few things in mind when it comes to fireworks safety.

“Each year, about 15,000 people get injured with fireworks. 60 percent of that takes place over the 4th of July weekend. So, whenever you are using fireworks, you want to be careful, especially for the hands and fingers. That’s the number one injury that people have whenever they are using fireworks,” Captain Jeremy LeBlanc of Lake Charles Fire Prevention said.

Of course, there are other safety precautions to keep in mind as well over the holiday weekend.

Conditions have been dry so keep that in mind when setting off fireworks. You should also never let children play with them unsupervised. And make sure as an adult that your judgment is always clear when using them.

It is also illegal to shoot fireworks inside Lake Charles city limits.

“Talk to your neighbors, get to know your neighbors. And if you live outside of city limits, go ahead and use the fireworks, but, clean up after yourselves, use them safely, and also find out if this will negatively affect anybody because it’s the fourth of July, and we all want to have fun, but let’s have fun in a safe and considerate way,” LeBlanc said.

