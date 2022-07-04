FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances low through the 4th of July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a sunny and hot end to our weekend, not much will change in the short term as more of the same weather returns on Monday. Our 4th of July forecast will be hot and humid with temperatures ranging from the lower to middle 90s by afternoon and heat index values between 100 and 105.

Rain chances will be slim as we begin the week, but a slight uptick in the coverage of afternoon thunderstorms returns Wednesday. The main reason for the quieter pattern ahead is due to a ridge of upper-level high pressure returning that will block fronts from moving into the state.

At the surface, a ridge of high pressure to our east will steer in a southerly flow and sea breeze each day that could yield to an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The good news is that the tropics are finally quiet across all of the Atlantic basin now as Colin fizzled out over the Carolinas earlier today and Bonnie has crossed over into the eastern Pacific. No new tropical development is anticipated over the next week.

